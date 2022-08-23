Colts hope Ryan, improved defense change postseason script
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore to change the postseason script. They’re about to find out if the offseason investment pays dividends. Just eight months after back-to-back losses kept Indy out of the playoffs, coach Frank Reich begins 2022 with another new quarterback, the defending NFL rushing champion and perhaps the best defense of his five-year tenure. It’s a combination that could help the Colts rewrite their postseason script with a deep playoff run.