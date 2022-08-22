World Cup teams Ghana, Switzerland fit in warmup friendly

GENEVA (AP) — World Cup teams Ghana and Switzerland are taking advantage of their late start at the tournament in Qatar to play each other in a warmup friendly in the United Arab Emirates. The Swiss soccer federation says the game will be played in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 17, one week before the teams play their opening group games at the World Cup. The tournament starts Nov. 20 but Switzerland opens on Nov. 24 in Group G against Cameroon, a west African team like Ghana. Ghana is in Group H and also starts Nov. 24 against Portugal.

