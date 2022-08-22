Tom Brady ends 11-day break, rejoins Buccaneers for practice

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending what has been described as an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp for personal reasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t address the media after practicing Monday. Teammates and coach Todd Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback was sharp throwing the ball and essentially took up where he left off before leaving the team on Aug. 11. Brady missed two preseason games that Bowles said he wouldn’t have played in even if he had been with the team. The coach said it hasn’t been determined if Brady might play in this weekend’s preseason finale at Indianapolis.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.