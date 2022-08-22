Syndergaard strong for 7 innings, Phillies beat Reds 4-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Syndergaard pitched seven strong innings, Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-1. Alec Bohm added three hits for Philadelphia, which moved ahead of idle San Diego for second place in the NL wild-card race. The Phillies rebounded from a disappointing four-game weekend home series against the NL East-leading Mets in which they dropped three of four. Austin Romine homered for the Reds. Syndergaard allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout and two walks. The 29-year-old right-hander is 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts with Philadelphia since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels early this month at the trade deadline.

