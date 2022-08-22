Skip to Content
Sarkisian praises emerging talent of young QB Ewers

By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says freshman Quinn Ewers was named the Longhorns’ starting quarterback because he’s a talent who can “make all the throws.” In his first comments since naming Ewers the starter, Sarkisian praised him as a playmaker and natural passer in a complicated offense. Ewers transferred to Texas after sitting most of last season deep on the depth chart at Ohio State. He beat Hudson Card for the starting job with the Longhorns. Card started the first two games of 2021 but was benched for Casey Thompson in a 5-7 season. Thompson has since transferred to Nebraska.

Associated Press

