Iniesta’s Kobe loses 3-1 to Jeonbuk in ACL quarterfinals
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Andres Iniesta had to watch from the sidelines as his hopes of winning a first Asian Champions League title ended when his Japanese team Vissel Kobe lost 3-1 to Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea in the quarterfinals. The 38-year-old Iniesta has been plagued by injuries and hasn’t been fit for any ACL game this season, his fifth with Kobe after joining from Barcelona in 2018. Jeonbuk scored twice in extra time to leave the big-spending Japanese club still looking for a first international title. Jeonbuk will face Japanese opposition again in Thursday’s semifinal after Urawa Reds defeated Pathum United of Thailand 4-0.