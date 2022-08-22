Hackett ‘sorry’ for Broncos’ preseason performance vs Bills

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos looked disjointed and out-of-sync in a 42-15 preseason loss in Buffalo. First-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett apologized for the performance. He remains steadfast in his stance not to play Russell Wilson and many of the other starters before the season opener in Seattle. Hackett knows the Broncos faithful are eager to get a glimpse of Wilson and company in action for the preseason finale this weekend when Denver hosts Minnesota. But keeping starters on the sideline was a strategy that worked when Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay last season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.