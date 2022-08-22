Ex-Clemson baseball coach Lee embracing role as SC assistant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee is embracing his new role on the other side of the Palmetto State’s fiercest sports rivalry. Lee became South Carolina’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator less than three months after his dismissal as Tigers head coach. Lee had planned to continue his career in the pro ranks before Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston called about the opening. Lee was thrilled to keep coaching in the state where he was born and where he’d spent his playing and professional career. Lee is ready for the awkward stares from fans next season in the other dugout.

