Cornet wins 500th career match, advances in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alizé Cornet picked up her 500th victory on the WTA Tour, beating Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-1 in the completion of a match that was suspended by thunderstorms a day earlier. Cornet advanced to the second round of Tennis in The Land, a U.S. Open tuneup in downtown Cleveland. The 32-year-old from France made her tour debut in 2005 at Roland Garros and owns six singles titles, the most recent at Gstaad, Switzerland four years ago. Cornet, ranked No. 37, held serve every game in the 1-hour, 12-minute match against Yastremska. One set was played each day.

