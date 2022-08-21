Tucker, Urquidy power Astros past Braves as Ozuna hears boos

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by the home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep. José Urquidy won his 12th game for the AL-leading Astros. The Astros, who began the game with the AL’s best road winning percentage at .585, went 3-4 on their road trip. Ozuna was booed each time he came to the plate after getting charged for DUI early Friday morning. It was Ozuna’s first appearance on the field since his arrest.

