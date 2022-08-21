Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay is a winner again at the BMW Championship in another thriller. The only difference this year is he won’t be going to the Tour Championship as the No. 1 seed with a two-shot head start. No matter. Cantlay took advantage of a great break on the 17th hole when his tee shot bounced over a bunker and into the fairway. That set up a short birdie and a one-shot lead. He made par on the last for a one-shot win over Scott Stallings. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler tied for third and moves back to the No. 1 seed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.