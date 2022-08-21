Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record

LILLE, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in the history of the French league. Mbappe found the net at the start of a 7-1 win for defending champion Paris Saint-Germain over Lille on Sunday. The visitors needed just four passes from kickoff to score as Lionel Messi hit a ball over the top for Mbappe, who lobbed Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim. The French league tweeted that Mbappe’s goal ties midfielder Michel Rio who also needed just eight seconds to score for Caen against Cannes in 1992.

