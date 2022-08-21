Giants’ top pick Thibodeaux, Gano hurt in preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants’ preseason game in the second quarter and was ruled out with a knee injury. Thibodeaux was hurt when he was hit on the right knee on a cut block by Bengals’ tight end Thaddeus Moss on a running play from the Giants 15. Thibodeaux lay on the ground holding his knee as trainers ran on the field. A cart was quickly driven but he got up and walked to the team’s medical tent. He was later taken to the locker room.

