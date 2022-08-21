Fraley tallies 3 RBIs, scores 4 times; Reds top Pirates 9-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Fraley had three RBIs and scored four times to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fraley led off Sunday by grooving an 0-2 curveball from Zach Thompson 341 feet to right for his seventh homer and fourth in six games. He walked in three of his next four at bats, and also drove in two runs with a single off the right-field wall in the sixth. Cincinnati took two of three from Pittsburgh, which has dropped eight of 10. Reds left-hander Mike Minor won for the first time since June 13, despite surrendering five runs on nine hits.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.