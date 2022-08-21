Emery gets 1st win against Simeone in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Unai Emery’s unsuccessful run against Diego Simeone is finally over. Emery’s 12-match winless streak as a coach against Simeone ended with Villarreal’s 2-0 win at Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league. Emery had seven draws and five losses against Simeone in what was his worst streak against any other coach in the league. Yéremy Pino and Gerard Moreno scored second-half goals at the Metropolitano stadium as Villarreal picked up its second consecutive win to start the league. Atlético had also opened with a win. But this time Álvaro Morata and João Félix struggled in attack and the hosts couldn’t find a way past Villarreal.

