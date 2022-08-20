Struggling Leicester drops Fofana, loses 2-1 to Southampton

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester dropped Wesley Fofana and threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League as its tough start to the season continued. Che Adams came off the bench to score in the 68th and 84th minutes to earn Southampton a first win at the third time of trying. Leicester went ahead through James Maddison’s 54th-minute free kick. The team is still without a victory despite having taken the lead in both its home games. Manager Brendan Rodgers chose to leave Fofana out of the matchday squad, with the center back linked with a big-money move to Chelsea.

