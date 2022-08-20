Play suspended for the day at Czech Masters due to rain

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Play has been suspended for the day at the Czech Masters after the course was flooded following heavy rain. Only 10 players were able to start the third round at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. The round will now continue on Sunday and the tournament decided over 54 holes. Malaysia’s Gavin Green had a three-stroke lead after the second round on Friday. Two-time champion Thomas Pieters of Belgium, England’s Richard Mansell and Germany’s Marcel Schneider were tied for second.

