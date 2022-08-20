Pickett shines vs starters, Steelers top Jags in preseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kenny Pickett’s second preseason performance was as impressive as his first, and it came against better competition. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 16-15 victory at Jacksonville on Saturday night. Pickett, who threw two TD passes while working with the third-team offense last week against Seattle, was on the field much earlier against the Jaguars. Although his first series was mostly a mess because of miscues, his second was about as good as could be expected. The 20th overall pick directed a 63-yard touchdown drive in the final minute of the first half. He capped the 42-second series with an 11-yard toss to running back Benny Snell.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.