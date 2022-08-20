MATCHDAY: Man City goes for 3rd win; Barcelona at Sociedad

Manchester City aims to match Arsenal in opening the season with three straight wins in the Premier League. Defending champion City heads to Newcastle for a match against a Saudi-funded team which could within a few years be a serious title contender because of the wealth of its owners. Barcelona will try to rebound from a disappointing opening draw when it visits Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. There will be scrutiny on the interaction between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar when defending champion Paris Saint-Germain visits Lille in the French league. Bayern Munich goes for revenge against Bochum which was responsible for one of its five defeats last season. Defending champion AC Milan plays at Atalanta in Serie A.

By The Associated Press

