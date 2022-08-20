Marte, Mets top Wheeler, Phillies again to open doubleheader

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starling Marte got three hits and the New York Mets kept up their season-long dominance of Philadelphia, topping Zack Wheeler and the Phillies 8-2 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. The NL East-leading Mets have won 13 of 17 from their division rivals this year while outscoring them 89-50. New York improved to 6-2 at Citizens Bank Park in that span. Michael Perez broke an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run single in the fifth inning to start the scoring. Francisco Lindor added an RBI triple in the sixth against Wheeler. Philadelphia has been held without a home run in nine of its last 10 games.

