Malone cruises to second straight US gymnastics title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brody Malone cruised to his second national gymnastics title to cement his status atop the American men’s program with the Paris Olympics less than two years away. The 22-year-old Malone posted a two-day total of 176.950, more than five points ahead of longtime national team member Donnell Whittenburg in second and teenager Asher Hong in third. Whittenburg, who contemplated retirement a year ago, locked up an automatic spot on the 2022 world championship team by slipping past Hong in the final rotation.

