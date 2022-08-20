Malik Willis throws 1st NFL TD pass, Titans beat Bucs 13-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Malik Willis threw the first touchdown of his NFL career and the Tennessee Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-3 in their exhibition home opener. The Titans want to see if the third-round draft pick out of Liberty can develop quickly enough to back up veteran Ryan Tannehill this season. This was Willis’ second straight start. He showed more patience staying in and moving around the pocket. Willis still was sacked three times playing a series into the third quarter. Blaine Gabbert played two series starting for the Bucs with Tom Brady still on his personal preseason break.

