Lyon downs Monterrey 4-0 to win International Champions Cup

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lindsey Horan had a pair of goals and Lyon defeated Monterrey 4-0 on Saturday night to win the Women’s International Champions Cup. Chelsea defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 in the earlier consolation game at Portland’s Providence Park. Horan converted on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to put Lyon in front before adding a second goal and Lyon led 2-0 at the break. Sara Dabritz extended Lyon’s lead with a goal in the 53rd minute, and Signe Bruun capped scoring in the 64th.

