Everton gets 1st point in EPL after Gray’s late strike

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford provided the assist for Demarai Gray’s late equalizer as Everton snatched its first Premier League point of the season in a 1-1 draw against promoted Nottingham Forest. Gray was the quickest to a long ball from Pickford and calmly took it round Dean Henderson to slot home with just two minutes remaining at Goodison Park. The goal canceled out an effort from Brennan Johnson just seven minutes earlier.

