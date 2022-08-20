Chicago posts record rout of New York 100-62, forces Game 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62 to even the first-round WNBA playoff series and force a decisive Game 3. The two teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a trip to the semifinal at stake. Candace Parker added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Sky, who broke their own WNBA record for largest margin of victory in the playoffs. Chicago won by 36 at home in Game 3 of the Finals last year. Han Xu and Michaela Onyenwere each scored 10 points to lead New York.

