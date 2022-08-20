Chelsea bans supporter for allegedly racially abusing Son

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has banned a season-ticket holder indefinitely for alleged racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during the match against Tottenham in the Premier League. Son, the South Korea forward, was subjected to abuse from a member of the crowd in the 2-2 draw last Sunday. Chelsea has concluded an investigation by issuing a ban. Chelsea has previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at Stamford Bridge.

