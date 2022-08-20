Astros star Alvarez back at ballpark after breathing scare

ATLANTA (AP) — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez isn’t in the lineup for a game against the Atlanta Braves a day after being taken to a hospital because of shortness of breath. Manager Dusty Baker says doctors were not able to find any cause of the breathing issues. Alvarez was at the ballpark on Saturday but under a concussion-like protocol where the team was monitoring his every move. Baker said Alvarez could return to the lineup for the finale of the three-game series on Sunday. Alvarez is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs for the AL West-leading Astros.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.