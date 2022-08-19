Wroblewski itching to join US women’s hockey team at worlds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New coach John Wroblewski is itching to leave his hotel room in Buffalo, New York, and finally rejoin the U.S. women’s hockey team in Denmark. The team is preparing to compete at the world championships next week. Wroblewski is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and says he’s aiming to leave on Monday. Wroblewski was hired in May. He has been tasked with shaping a team that’s settled for silver in its past two international competitions. The Americans open the 10-nation tournament against Japan on Thursday.

