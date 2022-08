White Sox add veteran SS Andrus with star Anderson injured

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have signed Elvis Andrus for the remainder of the season, adding a veteran shortstop with All-Star Tim Anderson sidelined by a finger injury. Andrus, who turns 34 next week, recently cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics. Andrus gives the White Sox experience with Anderson expected to be out until late September after having surgery for a torn ligament in his left middle finger on Aug. 11. Chicago also optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte before its game at Cleveland.

