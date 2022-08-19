Sevilla still winless in Spanish league despite Isco’s debut
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Isco Alarcón’s debut was not enough to lift Sevilla to a first victory in the Spanish league. Sevilla remained winless after a 1-1 draw at home against Valladolid. The visitors took the lead with a goal by Anuar Mohamed in the 80th before Sevilla equalized through Karim Rekik in the 86th. Isco arrived after his contract with Real Madrid was not renewed at the end of last season and came off the bench in the 69th minute. Sevilla had opened with a 2-1 loss at Osasuna. Valladolid lost 3-0 to Villarreal at home in its opener.