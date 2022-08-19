Sargent scores twice for Norwich, passes ’21-22 league total

American forward Josh Sargent surpassed his league scoring total of last season, getting both goals in Norwich’s 2-0 win over Millwall in the second-tier English League Championship. Sargent is trying to earn a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster. After appearing in each of the first three qualifiers last September, Sargent was bypassed for the final 11. The 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield. Sargent is competing for forward spots on the U.S. roster with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok, Brandon Vazquez and Matthew Hoppe.

By The Associated Press

