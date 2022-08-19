Skip to Content
Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma team wins 1st stage of Spanish Vuelta

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Primoz Roglic is off to a good start in his quest to win an unprecedented fourth straight Spanish Vuelta title as his Jumbo-Visma team won the team time trial in the opening stage in the Netherlands. Jumbo-Visma finished 13 seconds ahead of team Ineos Grenadiers and 14 seconds in front of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. Roglic’s teammate Robert Gesink ended with the leader’s red jersey in his ninth participation in the Grand Tour race.

