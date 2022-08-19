Nottingham Forest seals 16th transfer by signing Gibbs-White

LONDON (AP) — Nottingham Forest has made its 16th signing of this transfer window after Morgan Gibbs-White joined from Wolverhampton for a reported fee of $29.65 million. That would be a club record for Forest. Forest has had to bulk up its squad for life back in the top division after spending 23 years in the lower leagues and having a number of players only on loan last season. The two-time European champions have opened the season with a loss to Newcastle and a win over West Ham. Among their other signings are former Manchester United players Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.