K-State eyes top of Big 12 behind bevy of returning starters

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — After a second eight-win season in three years, Kansa State appears poised to push Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas for the top of the Big 12 this season. The Wildcats have All-America candidate Deuce Vaughn in the backfield, Felix Anudike-Uzomah at defensive end and talent all over the roster. Success could depend on whether Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez can succeed at quarterback. Kansas State opens the season against South Dakota, former Big 12 rival Missouri and Tulane.

