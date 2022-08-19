Jessica Korda takes 6-shot lead after 2nd round in Spain

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jessica Korda extended her lead to six shots going into the final day of the of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande and also won the team event. Korda shot a 4-under 68 in the second round, a day after carding an 11-under 61 that broke the course record and equaled the lowest round in relation to par ever made on the Ladies European Tour. She was six shots ahead of Pauline Roussin of France, while Nelly Korda was another shot back in third after a 69. In the 36-hole team event, the quartet including Jessica Korda, Tereza Melecka, Noora Komulainen and amateur Malcolm Borwick won by one shot after finishing on a total of 33-under.

