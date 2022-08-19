Guatemalan police use tear gas to break up soccer fan fight

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan police used tear gas and made six arrests as rival soccer fans clashed ahead of a regional qualifying game between Municipal of Guatemala and Olimpia of Honduras. Police say at least seven people were injured in the disturbance late Thursday and a local hospital says one of them was shot. All of those arrested are Honduran fans. The match was part of a tournament to qualify for the CONCACAF club championship. It ended 2-2 after two Olimpia players were sent off. Former Houston Dynamo player Boniek García and Jerry Bengston, formerly of the New England Revolution, both got red cards.

