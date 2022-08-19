Castroneves signs extension for one more full IndyCar season

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Helio Castroneves will return next year for a 26th full season in IndyCar. He has signed a one-year contract extension with Meyer Shank Racing. The additional season was announced ahead of Saturday night’s race outside of St. Louis on the final oval on this year’s IndyCar schedule. Castroneves has been outstanding at World Wide Technology Raceway and is hoping for a big finish to mark what has been an inconsistent season with MSR. But the results haven’t mattered so much as Castroneves has proven to be a sponsor’s dream and gives the team an automatic shot to win the Indianapolis 500.

