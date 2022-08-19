Boise State looks for rebound after surprising down season

Boise State finished last season with seven wins for its lowest total since 1998. The Broncos responded with a renewed focus on the roots of the program’s success. For the first time since 2016, Boise State did not end last season in the Mountain West Conference championship game. The Broncos finished third in the Mountain Division — their lowest finish since joining the conference. The Broncos feel they are poised for a rebound. They bring back quarterback Hank Bachmeier and running back George Holani and should be very good on defense.

