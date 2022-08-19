Astros slugger Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath

ATLANTA (AP) — Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital during Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves because of shortness of breath. Houston manager Dusty Baker says the Braves’ in-game fireworks made Alvarez’s symptoms worse. Alvarez departed the game under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Baker says he got a positive report after the game from doctors who examined Alvarez, adding that the slugger is “doing fine.” Alvarez is second in the AL with 31 homers.

