Wilson back with Jets after surgery, eager to begin rehab

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson returned to the New York Jets’ facility and is eager to begin rehabilitation on his surgically repaired right knee. The second-year quarterback had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair a torn meniscus. He also has a bone bruise in the knee and is expected to be sidelined the next few weeks as he recovers. Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson is already walking and in really good spirits. The Jets haven’t ruled out the possibility Wilson could play in the regular-season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11. But New York also will not rush the quarterback back. Joe Flacco could start a few games in his place.

