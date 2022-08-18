Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:05 PM

Watson suspension delays payoff on Browns’ big gamble for QB

KION 2020

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns gambled when they signed Deshaun Watson, knowing he faced discipline from the NFL over sexual misconduct allegations brought against him by two dozen women in Texas. Now the Browns know they’ll have to get through 11 games without him. Watson agreed to that suspension and a $5 million fine in a settlement with the league. Cleveland will turn to veteran Jacoby Brissett to start until Watson returns in December. They’ve expressed confidence in Brissett, but the Browns could explore bringing in another QB. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo is a possible target.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content