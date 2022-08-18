Soccer clubs get share of $1M fund for Ukraine refugees work

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Soccer clubs helping refugees from the war in Ukraine have been given $686,000 toward their humanitarian projects. The European Club Association says the 15 clubs it’s supporting include Athletic Bilbao, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Legia Warsaw and Maccabi Haifa. The ECA says those clubs are working “to assist displaced children and families during the ongoing Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.” The ECA set up a $1 million Ukrainian relief fund in March working alongside the UEFA Foundation for Children charity.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.