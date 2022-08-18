PWHPA sets Dream Gap Tour; with pro hockey league in works

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association is resuming its Dream Gap barnstorming tour for a fourth consecutive year. It’s also developing plans to launch a professional league. The PWHPA announced its fall schedule will open Oct. 14 and feature a five-weekend series. The stops will feature four teams of 25-player rosters drawn from the PWHPA’s membership of 43 Olympians, 75 players with national-level experience and newcomers who have just completed their college careers. The PWHPA in May reached an agreement with tennis great Billie Jean King and Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter to work on establishing what would become North America’s second women’s pro hockey league.

