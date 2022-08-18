Kurt Busch to miss final 2 races of NASCAR’s regular season
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss the final two races of NASCAR’s Cup regular season. The driver of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing made the announcement on social media. The former Cup champion was injured in a crash during the final round of qualifying at Pocono in late July and has missed four races suffering from concussion-like symptoms. Ty Gibbs will continue to fill in for Busch at Watkins Glen on Sunday and in the regular-season finale at Daytona the following week. Busch said he hoped to be cleared to compete when the playoffs begin in September at Darlington.