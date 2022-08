SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Vissel Kobe has reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League with a 3-2 win over Japanese rival Yokohama F. Marinos. Despite being third from bottom in the J.League standings, Kobe was too good for the Japanese league leader in the second-round encounter. Kobe will be joined in the quarterfinal draw by Jeonbuk Motors, which defeated Daegu FC 2-1 after extra time in an all-South Korean matchup.

