Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek of Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio (AP) — American Madison Keys cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 upset of women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday. The slumping Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion, hasn’t gotten past the round of 16 in four tournaments since winning Roland Garros in June. The win was the 24th-ranked Keys’ first in six matches against a top-ranked opponent. She had never won a set against a No. 1 player. Men’s No. 1 Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Denis Shapovalov.

