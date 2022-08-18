Fried, Harris lead Braves over deGrom, Mets to win series

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried outpitched Jacob deGrom, ever so slightly, in a matchup of aces and rookie Michael Harris II bounced a go-ahead double in the seventh inning that sent the Atlanta Braves over the New York Mets 3-2. Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom scored from first base on Harris’ grounder to shallow center field. In the ninth, Mets star Francisco Lindor was caught in no-man’s-land on the bases and thrown out. The Braves won three of four in the series and moved within 3½ games of the NL East-leading Mets. New York has dropped three of four. Fried lasted seven innings, giving up two runs and four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. DeGrom allowed five hits and three runs with no walks and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.