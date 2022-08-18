Ex-Maryland star Bernhardt tries switch from lacrosse to NFL

ATLANTA (AP) — Jared Bernhardt has traded in his stick for the pigskin. Just two years after being honored as the nation’s top college lacrosse player, Bernhardt is trying to make it as an NFL receiver with the Atlanta Falcons. If this were a lacrosse team, the 24-year-old Bernhardt would undoubtedly be one of their best players. He starred for five seasons at Maryland, where he helped the Terrapins to a national championship as a freshman and was honored with the sport’s version of the Heisman Trophy after his record-setting senior year. Now, he’s the longest of long shots on the gridiron.

