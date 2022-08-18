At 37, O’Reilly nets winner 4 minutes into Women’s CL debut

MURSKA SOBOTA, Slovenia (AP) — Former United States international Heather O’Reilly scored just four minutes into her Women’s Champions League debut to give Irish team Shelbourne a 1-0 win over Slovenian club Pomurje in the first round of qualifying for the group stage. O’Reilly came out of retirement at the age of 37 in order to play in the competition for the first time, which she said was the only thing missing on a resume that includes three Olympic gold medals and a World Cup victory. In Slovenia, O’Reilly scored with a header that looped over the goalkeeper after the Slovenian team failed to clear a cross into the area.

