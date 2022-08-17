Venus Williams back in US Open after being given wild card

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open this year after being given a wild card into what could be younger sister Serena’s final tournament. Venus Williams won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2000 and 2001. This year marks 25 years since she reached the 1997 final in Flushing Meadows as a 17-year-old in her first full season on tour. Now 42, Williams did not play in the U.S. Open last year because of injury but recently returned to tour after missing nearly a year. The 40-year-old Serena Williams recently said she is preparing to leave tennis.

